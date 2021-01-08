Chaos at the Capitol – 4 things to know from Jim Warren

jim.warren@newsguardtech.com

James Warren is Executive Editor of NewsGuard. He came from the Poynter Institute, where he served as chief media writer and also authored an early morning newsletter (the “Warren Report”) that was co-published by Vanity Fair. He previously served as Washington bureau chief for the New York Daily News.

Warren spent the largest part of his career with the Chicago Tribune where he was managing editor after a variety of reporting and editing roles. Those included legal affairs, labor and media writing, as well as running the paper’s daily features section and its Washington bureau during the Bill Clinton presidency. After leaving the paper, he served as publisher of the alternative weekly Chicago Reader, and was a co-founder of the nonprofit Chicago News Cooperative. The cooperative primarily produced local Chicago pages for the Midwest print edition of The New York Times, with Warren serving as anchor columnist on the two days those pages were published. He has also been a freelance contributor to The Atlantic, Vanity Fair, Huffington Post, Time, Washington Monthly and Daily Beast, as well as a longtime regular analyst on cable news networks. He began his career at the Star-Ledger in Newark, N.J., and the Chicago Sun-Times.

He graduated from Amherst College and received a masters in political philosophy from Roosevelt University.