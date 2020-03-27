Celebrity trainer makes his workouts available for people stuck at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The man who helped Halle Berry achieve the super fit body she sported in John Wick 3 is making his workouts available to people at home. Peter Lee Thomas' new fitness platform debuting this week will offer unconventional techniques and tips that he uses to train Hollywood's biggest stars. A martial artist and stunt choreographer himself, Thomas says the key to keeping up a good program is finding something you enjoy.

Click here to follow him on Instagram for more information on the fitness app and his weekly workout tips.