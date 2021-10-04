Celebrity Show and Tell with…Bobcat Goldthwait!

I asked Legendary comedian, actor, director Bobcat Goldthwait to bring in a couple things to show us for a silly segment I’m calling “Celebrity Show and Tell.” He delivered in a very fun and funny way. By the way, Bobcat does not consider himself a celebrity. I consider him to be a great sport for playing along.

Bobcat Goldthwait

Zanies – Chicago

October 5 at 8PM

www.zanies.com

and…

“Joy Ride”

Midwest Premiere

The Music Box Theatre

Friday, Oct 22 at 7:30PM

www.musicboxtheatre.com

twitter: @gcgoldthwait

instagram: @bobcatgoldthwait