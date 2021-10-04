Celebrity Show and Tell with…Bobcat Goldthwait!

I asked Legendary comedian, actor, director Bobcat Goldthwait to bring in a couple things to show us for a silly segment I’m calling “Celebrity Show and Tell.” He delivered in a very fun and funny way. By the way, Bobcat does not consider himself a celebrity. I consider him to be a great sport for playing along.
Bobcat Goldthwait
Zanies – Chicago
October 5 at 8PM
www.zanies.com
and…
“Joy Ride”
Midwest Premiere
The Music Box Theatre
Friday, Oct 22 at 7:30PM
www.musicboxtheatre.com
twitter: @gcgoldthwait
instagram: @bobcatgoldthwait