Monday is International Scribble Day and producer Jeff Hoover celebrates this special day with Crains Chicago Business writer Dennis Rodkin by asking him what he wanted to be as a boy growing up.

This idea came from Chicago Children’s Show legend, Bill “B.J.” Jackson who used to do this game on his show, “The B.J. and Dirty Dragon Show.”

