Watch Live
Mayor Lightfoot, Cubs owners to speak from new Wrigley Field food pantry

Catching up with Tamra Judge

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is using her CBD company to help those impacted by COVID-19.

For the month of April, Tamra Judge’s Wellness company, Vena CBD, will donate 10% of all profits to Direct Relief for their Coronavirus Pandemic Fund. Direct Relief is a world-renowned humanitarian organization working toward healthy people for a better world. 

Direct Relief’s Coronavirus Pandemic Fund is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the U.S., China and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to coronavirus (COVID-19). 

You can find more information at venacbd.com.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News