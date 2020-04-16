Catching up with Tamra Judge

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is using her CBD company to help those impacted by COVID-19.

For the month of April, Tamra Judge’s Wellness company, Vena CBD, will donate 10% of all profits to Direct Relief for their Coronavirus Pandemic Fund. Direct Relief is a world-renowned humanitarian organization working toward healthy people for a better world.

Direct Relief’s Coronavirus Pandemic Fund is coordinating with public health authorities, nonprofit organizations and businesses in the U.S., China and globally to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items to health workers responding to coronavirus (COVID-19).

You can find more information at venacbd.com.