Legendary and multi-Platinum rockers STYX are continuing their on-going U.S. tour, and promoting their latest album, CRASH OF THE CROWN. They’re performing in July 11 at RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

RiverEdgeAurora.com

styxworld.com

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.