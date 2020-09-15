Catching up with Emily Calandrelli, host of ‘Emily’s Wonder Lab’

Emily is an MIT-engineer turned Emmy-nominated science TV host. She’s the Host and Co-Executive Producer of Emily’s Wonder Lab on Netflix, She’s featured as a correspondent on Netflix’s Bill Nye Saves the World and an Executive Producer and host of FOX’s Xploration Outer Space, which airs in 100 million households each week. Her first science children’s book series, the Ada Lace Adventures, are now available for purchase. She recently launched the third Ada Lace book into space as part of the Storytime From Space program.

“Emily’s Space Lab” streaming now on Netflix