Chris Witaske is the co-creator of “Chicago Party Aunt”, a favorite Netflix show based on his Twitter account. He’s also been in “The Bear,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and more. And this week, he’ll be at the Annoyance Theatre.

VAN HAMMERSLY & SON present “A SOLD OUT SHOW! (tickets always available)”

Wednesday & Thursday at 9PM

Annoyance Theatre

theannoyance.com

