Cast your vote to select a color to light up Willis Tower’s antennas

There's no doubt our home, #WillisTower, stands tall in the #Chicago skyline. This Sunday night at 8 p.m., we're lighting it up in a single color as voted by YOU as a small reminder of our incredible #city and community. Share your pick below! #StreettoSkyChi #SkydeckChicago — Skydeck Chicago (@SkydeckChicago) March 26, 2020

Skydeck Chicago has launched a Twitter poll encouraging Chicagoans to cast their vote to select a color to light up Willis Tower’s antennas on Sunday, March 29 at 8pm CST. Voters can choose between a variety of colors below, each with different inspiring meanings. The poll will close on Friday, March 27 at 9am CST. Skydeck hopes Willis Tower shining bright for all to see will serve as a small reminder of how incredible our beautiful city and community truly is.

Option 1: Green (life, renewal, safety)

Option 2: Red (energy, action, motivation)

Option 3: Blue (trust, loyalty, wisdom)

Option 4: Yellow (hope, happiness, positivity)