1  of  2
Watch Live
U.S. House of Representatives debate the coronavirus relief bill Facts Not Fear: Nexstar Media update on COVID-19

Cast your vote to select a color to light up Willis Tower’s antennas

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Skydeck Chicago has launched a Twitter poll encouraging Chicagoans to cast their vote to select a color to light up Willis Tower’s antennas on Sunday, March 29 at 8pm CST. Voters can choose between a variety of colors below, each with different inspiring meanings. The poll will close on Friday, March 27 at 9am CST. Skydeck hopes Willis Tower shining bright for all to see will serve as a small reminder of how incredible our beautiful city and community truly is.

  • Option 1: Green (life, renewal, safety)
  • Option 2: Red (energy, action, motivation)
  • Option 3: Blue (trust, loyalty, wisdom)
  • Option 4: Yellow (hope, happiness, positivity)

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News