Caroline Rhea Brings Laughs to Gilda’s Club Chicago Event!

Yes, and…An Improvised Gala
Thursday, June 10 at 6pm
GildasClubChicago.Org

Event info:
Who: Caroline Rhea, The cast of The Second City’s Happy Hour, Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies, Singer Songwriter Pete Yorn, Miguel Cervantes, who played Hamilton in the Chicago staging of Hamilton.
What: Fundraiser to benefit Gilda’s Club Chicago
When: Thursday, June 10th at 6:00 pm Central time
Where: Online—produced by The Second City—go to www.GildasClubChicago.org  to Register for the Show, bid on the Silent Auction or Donate to Gilda’s Club
Why: Because Gilda’s Club is working to provide even more access to social and emotional support to anyone impacted by cancer.

Caroline  Rhea is a stand-up comedian and actress, best known for her role as Hilda Spellman on the ABC hit series Sabrina The Teenage Witch,  and numerous comedy specials on  Comedy Central, HBO and Showtime. Caroline is currently starring  in Disney Channel’s Sydney  to the Max, and hosts Caroline and Friends,  her hit game show for Game Show Network, now in its second season. She is a regular panelist on ABC’s Match Game with Alec Baldwin, and is often on other game shows such as Hollywood Squares and Funny You Should Ask. Caroline was the host of  the Caroline Rhea Show,  has appeared as Linda Flynn Fletcher on Phineas  and Ferb for over 10 seasons,  and has guest starred on many hit series, including Two  Broke Girls, The Mark Maron Show,  and The Grinder. Caroline starred as Noleta  Nethercott in the cult classic series Sordid  Lives, and reprised her  role in the film A Very  Sordid Wedding, which  ranked #1 on Amazon Films for a full month following its release. Most recently, she can be seen on the dais of Comedy Central’s Roast of Alec Baldwin.  This marks Caroline’s 30th year as a stand up comedian.

