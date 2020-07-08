In USA Network’s new series Cannonball, contestants from all over America will compete in the biggest, wettest, and slippery-est water competition ever. Each week, competitors will face off in various water challenges such as sliding off a 100-foot water slide and rocketing off one of the world’s fastest drop towers – all for a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize. It’s fast-paced action, intense competition and non-stop laughs in summer’s coolest and splashiest new series!

Hosting this show is the dynamic duo Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz. Mike made his TV debut on The Real World: Back to New York, and parlayed his reality TV fame into a mega-successful WWE career. The Miz debuted in 2006 and ultimately became one of the best villains of the WWE, becoming a multiple Intercontinental, Tag Team and WWE Champion. In 2011, The Miz headlined Wrestlemania 27 where he defeated John Cena to retain the WWE Champhionship. Mike also starred in several films and TV shows including The Marine franchise and his own reality TV show, Miz and Mrs, which was USA Network’s #1 returning unscripted series of 2019.