“Can you catch COVID-19 during an elevator ride assuming all are wearing masks?” Dr. Murphy answers viewer COVID-19 questions 5/28

Reverend Jesse Jackson weighs in on the days headlines including civil unrest in Minneapolis where residents are protesting and calling for the arrest of at least one of the officers involved in the death of 46 year old George Floyd. The incident, captured on cell phone videos shows Officer Derek Chauvin with his knee on Floyd's neck while handcuffed and pinned to the ground. Chauvin was fired, along with responding officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng. Minneapolis' mayor is calling for criminal charges.

Jackson also discussed the continued need for COVID-19 testing in Chicago's most impacted neighborhoods as he teams with the City of Chicago and Sean Penn's CORE crisis relief organization.