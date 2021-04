Dr. Sheela Raja says unhealthy or repeated viewing of videos depicting violence CAN cause PTSD. The Licensed Clinical Psychologist and author of Overcoming Trauma and PTSD says it’s okay to be informed as a way to make positive change in your community, but that viewing videos that depict violence more than once may impact your ability to sleep, eat, or work and when that happens you should consider reaching out to a professional.

