CAN former President Trump be “reinstated”? Election expert says no.

This year Harvard professor and historian Alex Keyssar taught a class this past semester called “Understanding What Happened on January 6.” The celebrated author has specialized in the exploration of historical problems that have contemporary policy implications. His book, The Right to Vote: The Contested History of Democracy in the United States (2000), was named the best book in U.S. history by both the American Historical Association and the Historical Society; it was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize and the Los Angeles Times Book Award. A significantly revised and updated edition of The Right to Vote was published in 2009. In 2004/5, Keyssar chaired the Social Science Research Council’s National Research Commission on Voting and Elections, and he writes frequently for the popular press about American politics and history. Keyssar’s latest book, entitled Why Do We Still Have the Electoral College? (2020), is published by Harvard University Press.
