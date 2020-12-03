Bryan Cranston’s new thrilling drama, “Your Honor” is a must see!

YOUR HONOR
SERIES PREMIERE: SUNDAY AT 9PM CST
sho.com/your-honor
Emmy winner Bryan Cranston stars as a New Orleans judge who is forced to confront his own deepest convictions when his son is involved in a hit and run that embroils an organized crime family. As a storm of vengeance, lies and deceit threatens to engulf the entire city, Michael Desiato faces a series of increasingly impossible choices and discovers just how far an honest man will go to save his son’s life. From the producers of The Good Wife and The Night Of. More about the show:
The 10-episode legal thriller stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son, Adam (Hunter Doohan), is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. SAG Award winner Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name) stars as Jimmy Baxter, the much-feared head of a crime family opposite Emmy and Golden Globe® nominee Hope Davis (For the People) as his wife, Gina, who might be even more dangerous than her husband. The series also stars Carmen Ejogo (Selma), Isiah Whitlock Jr. (The Wire), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (The Night Of). Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner Maura Tierney of THE AFFAIR will guest star as Fiona McKee, a fearless prosecutor trying a major case in Desiato’s courtroom. Additional guest stars include Amy Landecker (Transparent), Emmy winner Margo Martindale (The Americans), Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black), Chet Hanks (Empire), Lamar Johnson (The Hate You Give) and Lilli Kay (Chambers).