Bruce Campbell is Coming to a Drive-in Near You and He’s got a New Book of Essays!

Film and TV Star Bruce Campbell (“Ash” from the original “EVIL DEAD” trilogy, TV’s “ASH VS. EVIL DEAD”) will be bringing safe fun to his fans at Flashback Weekend’s Midway Drive-In Theater in Dixon, IL as part of his Drive-In Social Distancing Tour.

Bruce will take the Midway Drive-In stage each night and perform extended Q & A’s, in addition to introducing all three feature films of his original “EVIL DEAD” trilogy during this epic two night event.

Bruce Campbell’s legendary Q & A events will become an all immersive media experience as Bruce’s live performance will be projected simultaneously onto the Midway’s huge 90-foot wide screen. Fans will sit in the comfort and safety of their own cars and see Bruce on the Midway screen larger than life with the stereo sound broadcast to their FM car stereos. The Midway Drive-In’s eight acres of open air space will allow the fans to spread out in their vehicles for maximum social distancing. To further increase safety and peace of mind, the car capacity of the Midway has been reduced by half to 250 cars, and each vehicle will occupy two car spaces to give fans twice the normal amount of space.

Friday, July 10, Bruce will present his Q & A and introduce a double feature of his cult classics, Sam Raimi’s “EVIL DEAD 2: DEAD BY DAWN” (1987) and “ARMY OF DARKNESS” (1993). Saturday night, July 11, in addition to his Q & A, Bruce will introduce a 4K restoration of the movie that started it all, Sam Raimi’s original Horror Classic “THE EVIL DEAD”. Grindhouse Releasing’s Academy Award winner Bob Murawski oversaw the new 4K restoration of “THE EVIL DEAD” which includes a new stereo sound mix and a re-imagined score by original EVIL DEAD composer Joseph LoDuca. Saturday evening’s entertainment will further include a Dusk to Dawn Horror Show featuring other cult horror classics from Grindhouse Releasing. To provide the full nostalgic Drive-In experience, each night will include vintage drive-in concession ads and classic horror coming attractions.



In addition to being an accomplished actor, director and producer, Bruce is also a New York Times bestselling author with four books under his belt. If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B-Movie Actor, Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B-Movie Actor, Make Love the Bruce Campbell Way and his soon to be released, The Cool Side of My Pillow.