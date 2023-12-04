Cultural Historian Jim Cullen explores the uncanny parallels between the careers of Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel, and how the suburban roots of both men still play a key role in shaping the contours of those legacies.

“Bridge and Tunnel Boys: Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, and the Metropolitan Sound of the American Century”

jimcullenhistorian.com

X: @jcullenAHN

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.