Break up coach shares tips for calling it quits

Ready to move on? Break up coach Collette Gee says there are a few ways to get the message across without making things worse.

Gee is a Relationship Specialist, Author and the CEO and Founder of Finding Happily ™. Finding Happily™ offers seminars, workshops, coaching and relationship enhancement trainings to help individuals and organizations succeed in any relationship; be it a romantic, family, platonic or professional relationship.

She is the author of “Finding Happily… No Rules, No Frogs and No Pretending,” “The Forgiveness Process Workbook,” and ” The Gratitude Process Workbook.”

Gee is a former psychiatric nurse with numerous certifications, including as a Violence Prevention Specialist, Leadership Development Facilitator and in Neural Linguistic Programing (NLP). Gee has trained hundreds of women and men how to make pragmatic life changes that create lasting results. Her mission is simple but profound; to teach people how to love harmoniously and successfully.

To connect with Collette or to learn more about her programs and services visit findinghappily.com or connect with her on Instagram @findinghappily