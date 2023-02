We’re all about making dreams come true here at the Ol’ Number 9. And Thursday morning, Lauren Jiggets got to try her hand at the Bozo Buckets!

LJ killed it and even got some nice prizes from her fellow B-Teamers.

Nice work Lauren!

