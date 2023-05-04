Bottom Line is an organization in Chicago that operates two programs- one to support high school seniors throughout the college process and another to partner with students to help them get through college.

Bottom Line Rise Up Celebration

Wednesday, May 17

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Geraghty in Pilsen

2520 S. Hoyne Ave., Chicago

BottomLine.org and click on Chicago

