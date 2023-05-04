Bottom Line is an organization in Chicago that operates two programs- one to support high school seniors throughout the college process and another to partner with students to help them get through college.
Bottom Line Rise Up Celebration
Wednesday, May 17
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
The Geraghty in Pilsen
2520 S. Hoyne Ave., Chicago
BottomLine.org and click on Chicago
