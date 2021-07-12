Bobcat Goldthwaits Historic Return to WGN Morning News Brings Big Laughs!

Bobcat Goldthwait is a comedian, writer, director and a bigfoot enthusiast. And he’s performing standup next weekend at Zanies in Rosemont.

Bobcat Goldthwait

July 23-24

Zanies – Rosemont

zanies.com

Legendary Comedian, Bobcat Goldthwait, is no stranger to show business. Since his first appearance at the age of 20 on the David Letterman Show in 1983, Bobcat has gone on to maintain a thriving career as a writer, director, actor, voice actor and stand-up comedian. As a comedian, Bobcat has starred

in multiple HBO and Showtime specials and has toured as an opening act for the rock band Nirvana. Well known for his roles in Scrooged with Bill Murray and as Zed in the Police Academy franchise, Goldthwait has gone on to become a well respected director and Sundance alumni. He has directed TV (Jimmy Kimmel, Chappell’s Show, Community), feature films, (World’s Greatest Dad starring Robin Williams, Willow Creek starring Bigfoot, God Bless America) and documentaries (Call Me Lucky, and Joy Ride). Bobcat has also directed numerous standup comedy specials (Patton Oswalt, Marc Maron, Ron Funches, Iliza Shleshinger, Mo Willems) and is currently working on converting his critically acclaimed documentary, Call Me Lucky, into a narrative film with Judd Apatow. After fleeing Los Angeles, he now lives somewhere in the woods in Illinois with his girlfriend, Nora Muhlenfeld, and their 4 cats: Anderson Coopurr, Alice Coopurr, Tina Sparkle and Robert Smith.