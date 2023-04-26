Bobcat Goldthwait Album Release Show & Party

with Special Guest Eugene Mirman

Lincoln Lodge

2040 North Milwaukee Avenue

Tonight at 8PM

www.thelincolnlodge.com

All ticket proceeds will benefit the Trevor Project.

Bobcat Goldthwait is as edgy as ever and his stand-up continues to draw crowds to comedy venues across the country…with hilarious riffs on his personal life, politics and humorous stories about his more than 40 years in show business. He joined up today to talk about his new comedy album, “Soldier For Christ.”

