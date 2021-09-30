Bobcat Goldthwait is Back to Talk About the Documentary Concert Film, “Joyride” (Oh, and Bigfoot!)

“Joy Ride”
Midwest Premiere
The Music Box Theatre
Friday, Oct 22 at 7:30PM
Bobcat Goldthwait is as edgy as ever and his stand-up continues to draw crowds to comedy venues across the country with his hilarious riffs on his personal life, politics and humorous stories about his over 30 years in show business. He’s back to talk about his new movie that could be described as a Bing Crosby and Bob Hope road picture from Hell.
“Joy Ride” will be released in theaters and on demand on October 29.
Synopsis: Frenemies and veteran comedians Dana Gould and Bobcat Goldthwait, having learned very little from their near-fatal car accident, get back on the road and journey throughout the American South. The documentary concert film captures the duo as they carefully navigate highways and their decades-old contentious friendship; reflecting upon their careers and relationship with comedy. Buckle up.