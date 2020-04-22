“Bob Saget’s Here For You” Podcast

His podcast is available everywhere you get podcasts including Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

For more information, visit bobsaget.com

New episodes are set to launch every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the first two weeks, followed by a regular Monday/Thursday schedule.

Anyone is welcome to dial (562) 600-0343 and leave a message in Saget’s podcast mailbox for a callback. “Hey, it’s your friend Bob Saget here,” he says in his recorded greeting. And no topic is off limits-answering burning “Full House” queries, offering comedy advice, acting as a mediator for quarantined couples, etc.

Saget has tapped a few industry connections for his quarantine content, chatting with John Stamos, Tiffany Haddish, John Mayer, Macaulay Culkin, Bill Burr, Howie Mandel and more.