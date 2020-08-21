Bo Derek reflects on 10, Tommy Boy, and her lifestory in a new documentary

Bo Derek: In My Own Words

Born Mary Cathleen Collins in Long Beach California Bo Derek was the oldest of four siblings and by her account she grew up an ordinary teenager until a fateful encounter with a Hollywood agent during which he asked if she’d like to be in a movie. Her first role came in an independent movie directed by John Derek who would forever change her life. The two fell in love despite a 30-year age difference and the fact that Derek was married to actress Linda Evans. Labelled as outlaws from the start Bo and John married and began a long and headline-filled life together. A single phone call led to Bo being cast in the movie 10 turning her into a superstar literally overnight. But fame was fickle and after John bucked the studio system and directed Bo in his own movies including Tarzan and Bolero the media were brazen in their critiques of the couple and their work together. Unshaken by any criticism Bo became an accomplished producer who always delivered her movies on time and under budget. When John passed of a heart attack Bo reinvented herself by continuing to act but also embracing activism on behalf of veterans and animals. She also unexpectedly found another John in the actor John Corbett and the two have been a happy couple for nearly 20 years. Viewers will hear from Bo Derek’s sister Kerry Perez, John Derek’s daughter Sean Derek, friends Jon Voight and Linda Evans. Today Bo is as beautiful as ever enjoying life gracefully with her horses and the occasional acting role.