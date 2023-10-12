A piano prodigy from the age of 8, BLKBOK is a master composer of classical works, also known for turning genres on their heads in his viral neoclassical covers of Cardi B, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar. He has a new album out, 9!

BLKBOK Mixtapes X Counterpoint Tour

Tonight

City Winery

1200 W. Randolph

Chicago

blkbok.com

Instagram, TikTok, YouTube: @blkbok

