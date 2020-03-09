WATCH LIVE
Billy Raffoul sings “Without Falling In Love”

A soulful rock singer/songwriter whose rugged vocals and moody approach fall in the vein of Jeff Buckley and Joe Cocker, Ontario native Billy Raffoul spent the latter part of the 2010s delivering a succession of increasingly popular EPs and singles like "Acoustic" and "Dark Four Door," which were streamed in the millions.

Billy is out on his A Few More Hours At…2020 North American Tour with dates through early April and will release his new EP A Few More Hours at YYZ  on April 3rd.

