Grammy, Emmy and Tony award winner Billy Porter is on his way to Chicago.

He brings with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 to town, May 26. Fans can expect a full band, multi media experience, of course featuring the amazing voice and story telling of Billy Porter.

Tickets are on sale now HERE.

BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME ONE DATES

4/29 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

5/1 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater

5/2 Denver, CO Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre

5/4 San Jose, CA San Jose Center For The Performing Arts

5/5 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

5/6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre

5/7 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage

5/9 Austin, TX The Paramount Theatre

5/10 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center

5/12 San Antonio, TX HEB Performing Hall – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

5/13 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

5/14 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

5/16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

5/18 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre

5/20 Milwaukee, WI Bradley Symphony Center

5/21 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

5/23 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre

5/24 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater

5/26 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre

5/27 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre

5/28 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Hall

5/31 New York, NY Beacon Theatre

6/1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

6/2 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

6/3 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino