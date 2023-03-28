Grammy, Emmy and Tony award winner Billy Porter is on his way to Chicago.
He brings with his first-ever career-spanning pop music concert tour: THE BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME 1 to town, May 26. Fans can expect a full band, multi media experience, of course featuring the amazing voice and story telling of Billy Porter.
Tickets are on sale now HERE.
BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUME ONE DATES
4/29 Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
5/1 Salt Lake City, UT Eccles Theater
5/2 Denver, CO Temple Hoyne Buell Theatre
5/4 San Jose, CA San Jose Center For The Performing Arts
5/5 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre
5/6 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Pantages Theatre
5/7 Tempe, AZ ASU Gammage
5/9 Austin, TX The Paramount Theatre
5/10 Dallas, TX AT&T Performing Arts Center
5/12 San Antonio, TX HEB Performing Hall – Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
5/13 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
5/14 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre
5/16 Indianapolis, IN Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
5/18 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre
5/20 Milwaukee, WI Bradley Symphony Center
5/21 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater
5/23 Minneapolis, MN State Theatre
5/24 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theater
5/26 Chicago, IL The Chicago Theatre
5/27 Louisville, KY Louisville Palace Theatre
5/28 Pittsburgh, PA Heinz Hall
5/31 New York, NY Beacon Theatre
6/1 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
6/2 Washington, DC Warner Theatre
6/3 Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino