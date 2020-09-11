Bill Edgar, the Coffin Confessor

Mr Edgar runs a business in which, for $10,000, he is engaged by people “knocking on death’s door” to go to their funerals or gravesides and reveal the secrets they want their loved ones to know.

A private investigator turned ‘Coffin Confessor’ who gets paid to carry out the wishes of the dead has revealed more of his client’s bizarre final requests.

Bill Edgar, 52, quit his job three years ago when a terminally ill man asked him to interrupt his funeral to tell his best mate he knew he was ‘trying to screw’ his wife.

He has since gatecrashed dozens of funerals to pass on messages the dead couldn’t get off their chest when they were alive.