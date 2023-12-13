Director R.J. Cutler talks about Netflix docuseries, that shares the story of Juul, the vaping device that became a household name. “Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul” explores how one company’s innovation went from achieving peak financial highs to running into devastating lows.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul – Streaming Now on Netflix

