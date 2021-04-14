Best selling weight loss guru Dr. Ian says it’s okay to have the carbs. You’re welcome.

Dr. Ian Smith, host of “The Doctors” and author of several NY Times best selling weight loss books debuts his latest diet “Fast Burn! The Power of Negative Energy Balance.”
The book partners intermittent fasting and well timed healthy fats, balanced eating and exercise in a 9 week program.
Are you trying this one out? You can connect with Dr. Ian and others by joining his Fast Burn Challenge Facebook group.
Wanna try out a day? Here’s an exclusive look at the meal plan:
Meal 1
- Lemon water
- 1 piece of fruit
- Scrambled eggs with vegetables & cheese
Snack 1 (choose one of the following)
- 1 cup trail mix
- 1 bunch of grapes
- 1 cup of yogurt with granola
Meal 2
- 2 small slices cheese pizza OR Large green garden salad
Snack 2 (choose one of the following)
- Baby carrots with hummus
- 1 cup mixed berries with whipped cream
- 1 handful of cashews
Meal 3
- Grilled chicken with steamed vegetables
Snack 3 (choose one of the following)
- Bowl of air popped popcorn with parmesan cheese
- Small bowl of Goldfish crackers
- Small bowl of Tortilla chips with salsa