Best selling weight loss guru Dr. Ian says it’s okay to have the carbs. You’re welcome.

Dr. Ian Smith, host of “The Doctors” and author of several NY Times best selling weight loss books debuts his latest diet “Fast Burn! The Power of Negative Energy Balance.”

The book partners intermittent fasting and well timed healthy fats, balanced eating and exercise in a 9 week program.

Are you trying this one out? You can connect with Dr. Ian and others by joining his Fast Burn Challenge Facebook group.

Wanna try out a day? Here’s an exclusive look at the meal plan:

Meal 1

Lemon water

1 piece of fruit

Scrambled eggs with vegetables & cheese

Snack 1 (choose one of the following)

1 cup trail mix

1 bunch of grapes

1 cup of yogurt with granola

Meal 2

2 small slices cheese pizza OR Large green garden salad

Snack 2 (choose one of the following)

Baby carrots with hummus

1 cup mixed berries with whipped cream

1 handful of cashews

Meal 3

Grilled chicken with steamed vegetables

Snack 3 (choose one of the following)

Bowl of air popped popcorn with parmesan cheese

Small bowl of Goldfish crackers

Small bowl of Tortilla chips with salsa