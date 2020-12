Bientôt ce sera Noël is available on Spotifywww.damienrobitaille.com

Originally from Ontario and based in Québec for more than 15 years, Damien Robitaille has become a key figure in the French-Canadian music industry. Following a remarkable victory at the 2005 Francouvertes, he quickly signed with record-label Audiogram and the agency 9e vague.