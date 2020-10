Legendary Bears linebacker Lance Briggs knows a thing or two about dominant defenses. He tells the WGN Morning News that the Bears faced a strong defense from the Colts, though David Montgomery has the potential to be a top-ten running back if he's given more opportunities.

Briggs is also pursuing his love of comic books by working on a new sci-fi graphic novel, loosely inspired by his upbringing. Check out his work on "The Trap" on Kickstarter.