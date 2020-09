'Love, Zac: Small-Town Football and the Life and Death of an American Boy' - a story of a Midwestern family by Reid Forgrave.

LOVE, ZAC: Small-Town Football and the Life and Death of an American Boy, is an intimate and emotionally gripping story of a young man, Iowan Zac Easter, who struggled with the neurodegenerative disorder CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy) after playing full contact football from third grade through high school. Zac Easter grew up in a football-focused family in a football-focused town, where his two brothers were football stars and his father was his high school football coach.