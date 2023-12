Two Australian buddies broke a Guinness World Record when they hit 99 separate Sydney bars in 24 hours. Harry Kooros and Jake Loiterton traveled 27 miles of Sydney, all on foot!

Instagram: @harrykooros & @jake_loiterton

