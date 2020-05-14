Best-ever triple chocolate chewy brownie

Recipe adapted by The Hungry Monkey Baking Company from America’s Test Kitchen

Gather your ingredients

⅓ cup Dutch-processed cocoa

1½ teaspoons espresso powder, optional

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons boiling water

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, finely chopped

4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, melted

½ cup plus 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 large eggs

2 large egg yolks

1 TBS. pure vanilla extract

2 ½ cups (17 1/2 ounces) sugar

1 ¾ cups (8 3/4 ounces) unbleached all-purpose flour

¾ teaspoon table salt

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (see note)

Cooking spray, such as PAM

Key equipment

Measuring spoons

Liquid and dry measuring cups

Silicone spatulas

13” x 9” pan, preferably not a very dark pan

Before you begin

For the chewiest texture, it is important to let the brownies cool thoroughly before cutting. If your baking dish is glass, cool the brownies 10 minutes, then remove them promptly from the pan (otherwise, the superior heat retention of glass can lead to overbaking). While any high-quality bittersweet chocolate can be used in this recipe, our preferred is Ghirardelli (you can find in most grocery stores). Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 4 days, or frozen up to 6 months if wrapped tightly.

Instructions

Adjust oven rack to lowest position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Make a Foil Sling to line the pan (to make “sling,” use the following steps: Cut 18-inch length foil and fold lengthwise to 8-inch width. Fit foil into length of 13 by 9-inch baking pan, pushing it into corners and up sides of pan; allow excess to overhang pan edges. Cut 14-inch length foil and fit into width of pan in the same manner, perpendicular to the first sheet (if using extra-wide foil, fold second sheet lengthwise to 12-inch width). Spray with nonstick cooking spray.

Whisk cocoa, espresso powder (if using), and boiling water together in large bowl until smooth. Add unsweetened chocolate and whisk until chocolate is melted. Whisk in melted butter and oil. (Mixture may look curdled.) Add eggs, yolks, and vanilla and continue to whisk until smooth and homogeneous. Whisk in sugar until fully incorporated. Add flour and salt and mix with rubber spatula until combined. Fold in the large bittersweet chocolate pieces.

Scrape batter into prepared pan and bake until toothpick inserted halfway between edge and center comes out with just a few moist crumbs attached, 30 to 35 minutes. Transfer pan to wire rack and cool 1½ hours.

Using foil overhang, lift brownies from pan. Return brownies to wire rack and let cool completely, about 1 hour. For very sharp cuts on the brownies, we suggest freezing, then cutting with a Chef’s knife. Cut into 2-inch squares and serve.