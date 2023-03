Tony Award winner and proud member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Ben Vereen’s show is a unique blend of artistry, combining a tribute to Broadway, Frank Sinatra and a very special tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. “Steppin’ Out” with Ben Vereen is a contemporary and timeless journey through the Broadway songbook.

Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen

Saturday, March 10

Dorothy Menker Theater

Moraine Valley Community College

For more details or tickets visit MoraineValley.edu.