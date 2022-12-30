Some sad news to report. Internet sensation and friend of the WGN Morning News Keenan Cahill has died.

According to a spokesperson for the family, Keenan passed away Thursday at the age of 27.

He was born in Elmhurst, Illinois and became friends with WGN over the years.

Keenan became one of the first internet sensations when he started uploading lip sync videos to YouTube in 2010.

He grabbed the attention of Jimmy Kimmel and Katy Perry.

He had Katy Perry, Jennifer Aniston, 50 Cent, Justin Bieber and many other celebrities appear on his YouTube channel.

He appeared in Sara Barilles’ music video for “Uncharted” along side Adam Levin, Ryan Tedder and others.

Keenan also did a video with WGN Morning News team.

His YouTube videos had over 500-million views, probably closer to one billion with all of the re-uploads.

Keenan released his own original music as well.

He had Maroteaux–Lamy syndrome.

He posted on social media that he was having open heart surgery on December 15.

He was 27 years old.





