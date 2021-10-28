Bell Biv DeVoe share fan stories and how they thrived as teens in the music industry

In 1990, the smash hit “Poison” was the debut single from a trio of R&B artists who had already achieved megastar status as members of the group “New Edition.”

Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ronnie Devoe were off on their own with the group “Bell Biv DeVoe” which went on to not only take over the charts in the 90’s, but influence pop culture and music forever.

The group is in Chicago for a sold out concert at Wintrust Arena with some other huge R&B names from the 80’s and 90’s.

They joined WGN Morning News Thursday to share some fan stories and how exactly they thrived in the music industry.