A new eight-episode Prime Video docuseries “The Ride” offers a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of the cowboys of the PBR — Professional Bull Riders.

“The Ride”

Streaming Now on Prime

pbr.com

Instagram @pbr

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.