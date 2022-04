Hundreds of people work all hours of the day to bring you the content you love on WGN. These are their stories. This is Behind the 9: WGN’s first and only behind the scenes documentary series.

In Episode 1, we follow Traffic Reporter Sarah Jindra as she gets in, gets ready, tracks traffic patterns, connects with her producer, gets on the air – and up in the air – in Skycam 9.

Join us as we go Behind the 9.