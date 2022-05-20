Hundreds of people work all hours of the day to bring you the content you love on WGN. These are their stories. This is Behind the 9: WGN’s first and only behind the scenes documentary series.

In Episode 2, we follow Supervising Producer Ross McAbee as he and Photographer Terry Bates help Morning Show Announcer Mike Toomey travel back through time to become Colonel Robert McCormick.

McCormick was the former owner and publisher of the Chicago Tribune and the man behind the “World’s Greatest Newspaper” moniker.

Join us as we go Behind the 9.

