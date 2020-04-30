Before you binged‘Tiger King,’ Chicago had its own Joe Exotic

We talk to a former Chicago Tribune reporter, Ted Gregory. He shares with us the story of Lorin Womack, the Tiger King of Chicago.

Similar to Tiger King, Lorin Womack is currently in jail for murder for hire plot.

“In December of 1998 he was arrested and charged with attempted solicitation of murder,” said Gregory. Ted Gregory went on to explain this fascinating story. “He looked for a hitman to kill the husband of a woman that he lived with for a short period of time.” “The hitman turned out to be an undercover Aurora police detective who also happened to be wearing a wire, and got Lorin on tape saying things like ‘just shoot him, I want him dead.’”