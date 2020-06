After what seems to have been a lifetime in quarantine, Chicago is ready for Recess! Today, the West Loop restaurant and bar officially kicks off summer with the debut of an expansive 14,000-square-foot patio. Who would like a little fresh air, a whole lot of sunshine and an ice-cold cocktail?

Recess at City Hall, located 838 W. Kinzie at the corner of Kinzie and Green Street in the West Loop, features multi-level outdoor space comprised of shipping containers turned into bars, cabanas and food stations. The patio opens this week as Mayor Lori Lightfoot begins the process of re-opening businesses in Chicago.