If you’re not following Gary Janetti on social media, you are missing out.

He’s got nearly a million followers on Instagram and he’s known for hilarious videos and take on the Royal Family.

He’s an Emmy-nominated writer and producer on shows like “Will and Grace” and “Family Guy.”

And he’s a best selling author.

His latest book is “Start Without Me – I’ll Be There in a Minute.” He also has a show Friday night at Chicago’s Park West.

You can follow Gary @garyjanetti on Instagram

