Jim DeRogatis

The girl at athe center of R. Kelly’s child pornography case more than ten years ago took the stand against him this week.

The now 37 year old woman identified as “victim one” is Kelly’s “god daughter.” She says he began grooming her when she was just 13.

On the stand Thursday, she told the courtroom that Kelly gave her alcohol and had sex with her hundreds of times before she was 18. She also admitted publicly for the first time that she is the girl in the infamous videotape at the center of his trial in 2008. She refused to testify then.

Reporter Jim DeRogatis has been following the R. Kelly story since 2000, he’s also the author of the book “Soulless: The Case Against R. Kelly.”