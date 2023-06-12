Some of the most important, early developments in gynecology came at an incredible cost to the enslaved women who unwillingly participated in medical experiments.

One of their stories is now being told by author J. C. Hallman. His book is called, “Say Anarcha: A Young Woman, A Devious Surgeon And The Harrowing Birth Of Modern Women’s Health.”

