No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and award-winning podcast host of ‘On Purpose’ has a new book out, “8 Rules of Love: How to Find it, Keep it and Let it Go.”

He joined WGN Morning News Wednesday for an interview.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.