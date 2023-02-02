CHICAGO — Attention New Kids on the Block fans! The boyband has announced their first-ever “Blockhead” fan convention is being held in the Chicago area

NKOTB’s BLOCKCON is scheduled for the weekend of May 26-28 at the Rosemont Theater. The three-day event is a celebration of the band’s 15-year anniversary of their reunion.

Fans of the iconic 80’s boy band can look forward to an intimate New Kids On The Block concert at Rosemont Theatre, a Blockhead Prom Theme Party hosted by NKOTB, panels with NKOTB & Guests Farewell event with the New Kids & more!

Tickets go on sale at 11a CT Thursday, February 2 for fan club members and open to the general public at 11a CT Friday, February 3.

You can find more at BLOCKCON2023.com.




