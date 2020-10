Keegan Hall only uses pencil and paper to create realistic drawings of athletes and celebrities. His latest work of art took more than 250 hours to capture the iconic photo of Michael Jordan at the 1988 Dunk Contest.



Hall tells the WGN Morning News what it takes to create these drawing, why he almost did not pursue art, and how he now uses his talent to raise money for various charities. Go to KeeganHall.com for a closer look at his work.